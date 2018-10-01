A 19-year-old Kaikohe man has been arrested in relation to a stabbing in the Mid North town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The teenager was arrested around noon on Monday and was due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston, of Mid North police, said the stabbing was alleged to have occurred when a group of uninvited youth were being ejected from a party in Kaikohe about 4am.

The victim, a 24-year-old local man, was taken to Whangārei Hospital and discharged late on Sunday.

Advertisement

A family member said it was only by good luck that the knife had missed his vital organs, otherwise the outcome would have been ''horrific''.

Johnston said police were also investigating an assault on a group of tourists who were parked nearby in a designated freedom camping area at Lindvart Park.

That incident was reported about 10pm on Saturday night, several hours before the alleged stabbing at the party.

''A group of tourists had parked their campervans near the park and were catching up when they were approached by a group of aggressive youths. That group have smashed the windows of their van, assaulted several of the tourist group and then stolen some of their property,'' Johnston said.

Police were examining town CCTV footage and following up leads that had been provided already.

''Any offending against tourists in Northland is treated very seriously. It's an offence against all Northland residents as tourism keeps our region going," he said.

The stabbing and the assault on the tourists were likely to be connected due to their proximity and closely matching descriptions of the offenders.

Anyone with information about the incidents was urged to call Kaikohe police on (09) 405 2960 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

