The family of the Taumarunui pilot who died in a hit-and-run in Australia will travel to Australia on Thursday to retrieve his body.

Helicopter pilot and water bomber Ian Pullen, 44, was struck by a car on Saturday morning in Glenridding, 200km north of Sydney. He was in Australia to help fight bush fires.

Pilot Ian Pullen, pictured with wife Vicki, was killed in a hit and run in NSW while in Australia helping with bushfire fighting efforts in the Hunter Region.

Pullen - a father-of-three who was set to celebrate his 24th wedding anniversary on Monday - was crossing the road when he was hit at speed.

Police are now searching for the hit-and-run driver who failed to stop after the collision.

Pullen was in Australia to help with the rural fire efforts in the Hunter Region of New South Wales, 7 News reported.

His widow, Vicki Pullen, will now be organising the retrieval of her husband's body instead of celebrating their wedding anniversary.

"He was there to keep Singleton safe in case a bush fire broke out and just to save people's lives," she told 7 News.

Vicki Pullen described the hit and run driver as a gutless coward.

A family member said Ian Pullen was a "very loving, gentle young man who just embraced life to the max".

"[He was] always up for a challenge and loved his family like there was no tomorrow," she said.

The Whanganui Chronicle understands Ian Pullen's wife Vicki as well as his mother and oldest son, Troy, will travel to Australia on Thursday.

Friends of Pullen say he was a man who inspired others to get into helicopter flying and a was also a keen beekeeper.

It's believed Pullen was struck down some time between 4am and 5.30am on Saturday morning.

New South Wales police released a statement hoping for information that could help track down the driver.

They are also seeking information in relation to a silver hatchback which was seen to pull up alongside the man's body about 5.30am.

A female driver was seen to get out of the vehicle and check on the man before driving away again.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.