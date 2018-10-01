A crash on the Northwestern Motorway is slowing westbound traffic this morning.

The crash is blocking the left lane coming from the port, just before the Grafton.

Traffic is still slow in other parts of Auckland as an earlier crash on the Southern Motorway and a breakdown in the Waterview Tunnel created delays for motorists.

A breakdown blocking the right lane in the Waterview Tunnel caused traffic to slow to 50km/h. The breakdown was cleared just after 7am.

SH20 WATERVIEW TUNNEL - SOUTHBOUND - 6:50AM

A breakdown is being cleared from the right lane in the Southbound Waterview Tunnel currently. Allow a little extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Co8MeWkSM8 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 1, 2018

There are still delays now on SH20B and SH20A heading towards the airport after an earlier crash outside the Memorial Gardens.