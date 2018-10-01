A section of Auckland's Northern Motorway is closed after a cattle truck and trailer flipped at the Greville Rd onramp, heading southbound.

A police spokesperson said police received a call about 9.25pm that a stock truck had flipped on the motorway.

"It appears a number of cattle are loose," said the spokesperson.

"A section of the motorway is currently closed and diversions are in place while police and animal control work to move the cattle."

A member of the public near the scene told the Herald around 15 cattle had been corralled together in an area fenced off by cordon tape.

It looked as though the cattle were being assessed by animal control and he could not see any dead cattle.

At this stage, only the southbound lane has been closed but motorists are being asked to avoid the area. Diversions are in place along Oteha Valley Rd.