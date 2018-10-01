A Jetstar flight struck birds while landing at Dunedin Airport this afternoon, taking the plane out of commission for several hours.

Dunedin Airport business development general manager Megan Crawford said the JQ285 flight from Auckland was landing about 3.30pm today when it struck the birds.

Passengers were disembarked without issue but the return flight to Auckland was understood to be delayed until about 8.30pm tonight.

Crawford said Jetstar engineers from Christchurch had travelled to Dunedin to check the plane.

Advertisement

Jetstar spokesman Phil Boeyen confirmed the Airbus A320 twin-jet would be inspected before returning to Auckland tonight.