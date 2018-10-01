The bus routes between the North Shore and Auckland CBD have changed and it's causing chaos for commuters.
Commuters report Constellation Drive is gridlocked and have counted a queue of buses waiting to get onto the busway.
Auckland Transport introduced the new bus network on the North Shore from September 30, saying it would make it simpler and be better connected with more buses coming more often.
The new network includes a second Northern Express, the NX2, to take customers from Northern Busway stations to Wellesley St and the city centre universities every five minutes at peak times, and every 10 to 15 minutes at other times.
But instead of being spaced out, the buses appear to have all arrived on the North Shore at the same time.
On Twitter Aimee Shaw labelled it "day two of bus commute hell". "Just waited in a bus jam at Constellation Station for the usual duration of my trip home. @AklTransport I thought changes are meant to make the system more efficient?," she tweeted.
Justine Finlay tweeted: "Wow @AklTransport what a disaster the new north shore bus system is! Constellation is gridlocked! I hope you will have this sorted out before tomorrow evening's commute! Lots of people in orange vests but not a lot of action!!"
AT spokesman Mark Hannan said they had been some expecting teething issues at Constellation Station due to the extra buses being added to the network and would work on a solution to get buses through the station faster tomorrow.
"We will be working through this and trying to speed up getting the buses through the station, but it may take a few days to settle. We were expecting that there might be some issues in the afternoon so we will have a look at the situation in the morning and see what we can do to free up things over the coming days."