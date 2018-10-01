A French national has been arrested in Queenstown after importing 108g of Ecstasy.

The 29-year-old appeared in Queenstown District Court today after importing the MDMA, which has a street value of approximately $35,000.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis said the arrests follows joint efforts by customs and police to intercept illegal drugs being imported into the area.

"It's believed most of these drugs are being sourced over the internet," Inglis said.

"Police work closely with the Customs Service to target the illegal importation of drugs, and we remind people who are tempted to import drugs into New Zealand that the penalties are severe."

Ecstasy is illegal in New Zealand and is scheduled as a Class B drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1975.

Ecstasy is typically the name given to the pill form of the stimulant methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or MDMA for short.