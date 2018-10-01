Three people have been transported to Middlemore Hospital following a serious crash in Wiri earlier this evening.

The incident caused the closure of Kerrs Rd around 4.20pm and saw one patient taken to hospital in a serious condition and two others in moderate conditions.

St John spokeswoman Chrissy Hamilton said St John was called at 4.16pm and arrived shortly afterwards, transporting the patients to hospital.

Auckland Transport reported the road was closed between Druces Rd and Trevor Hosken Drive around 4.45pm, before reopening at 5.10pm.

Meanwhile, due to an earlier crash now clear of lanes, motorists on the Takanini Straight after the Alfriston Rd over-bridge.

Southbound traffic is also heavy between Khyber Pass and Greenlane, again from Ellerslie to Mt Wellington. Citybound is heavy between Mt Wellington and Greenlane.

FINAL UPDATE 5.10PM

Traffic is heavy between the Victoria Park Tunnel and Upper Harbour Highway for northbound motorists on the Northern Motorway.

Citybound traffic is heavy between Northcote Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

Both directions on the Northwestern Motorway are heavily congested, westbound between Great North Rd and Lincoln Rd, citbound approaching the Northern Link.

The Southwestern Motorway is heavy at times between Massey Rd and Neilson St for northbound motorists.

Southbound traffic is heavy at times from Geroge Bolt Memorial Drive and Masse Rd, slow approaching the Southern Link.