Police are seeking information after a man robbed a Taranaki dairy at knifepoint.

The incident happened at about 7.50pm on Sunday when a man entered the Highlands Dairy on Coronation Ave, in New Plymouth, armed with a knife.

He obtained cigarettes and tobacco and is believed to have left in a vehicle.

One of the shopkeepers received a minor injury during the robbery.

Advertisement

New Plymouth police are asking people to get in touch if they have any information.

Police are also asking for assistance in relation to a suspicious man seen outside the Barriball St Dairy. Photo / Google Maps

They are also asking for assistance in relation to a suspicious man seen outside the Barriball St Dairy, in Fitzroy, at about 7.30pm on Sunday.

Police are seeking any sightings of that man and a vehicle seen leaving the area at speed at about that time.

Information can be provided to New Plymouth police on 06 759 5500, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.