An Auckland school rugby coach accused of exploiting and abusing nearly 20 young boys since the late 1980s will soon take the stand to give evidence at his High Court trial.

But first a jury has heard how police found evidence of a graphic photograph on Alosio Taimo's phone showing a young man engaged in a sexual act.

Taimo is facing more than 80 charges against 18 then-young boys —​ some going back to the late 80s and early 90s.

Initially, there were nine complainants and 53 charges against Taimo.

Advertisement

However, after the 55-year-old's name was published by the Herald and other media, more complainants came forward.

Taimo denies all the charges against him and his defence says the allegations are "lies" and a "fabrication".

He is expected to give evidence in his defence over the next few days of his trial in the High Court at Auckland.

Taimo is accused of touching the young boys, sexually violating them or inducing them to touch or perform sexual acts on him between 1987 to 2016.

The alleged offences took place at his home, in his car, in school sports sheds, in a classroom, and in a South Auckland park.

"He abused them frequently, repetitively and in a number of different ways, in a number of locations," Crown prosecutor Jasper Rhodes told the court in his opening at the start of the trial.

During the trial the jury heard evidence from the alleged victims.

The Crown called its last witness today - a police officer in charge of the case.

He told the court that when Taimo was arrested his cellphone was seized.

The device, among others belonging to Taimo, was sent to the police digital forensics unit to be analysed.

They found an image on the phone that had been deleted.

While some of the data relating to the image could not be retrieved, the actual photograph was.

It showed a young man giving oral sex to another man with brown skin.

The other man's face was not visible in the photograph.

The actual image was not shown in court, having earlier been ruled as too graphic by Justice Simon Moore.

However it was described verbally to the jury.

The young man in the photograph is not among Taimo's alleged victims.

The Crown is expected to close its case today.

The defence will then begin to call witnesses.

The first person they will call is Taimo himself.

The trial continues.

The allegations against Taimo

The Crown alleges that some occasions the boys were allegedly abused while Taimo was dropping them off at their homes.

It is also alleged Taimo touched a young boy on one occasion while his family was at a birthday party.

The youngest boy was 9 at the time, while the eldest was 16.

Earlier in the trial the jury heard several of the boys were allegedly violated in a school sports shed during lunch breaks.

One complainant said Taimo also laid down a high jump mat at the school and asked the student to perform oral sex on him.

Taimo's trial, before a jury and Justice Simon Moore, is in its seventh week in the High Court at Auckland.

The charges against Taimo include 24 counts of sexual violation by unlawful connection, 18 charges of an indecent act on a child under 12, 23 counts of an indecent act on young person under 16, eight charges of indecency with boy under 12, and 10 charges of indecency with a boy between 12 and 16.

The jury will be asked to return verdicts on each individual charge.

Suppression orders prevent the Herald from naming any schools or sports clubs associated.

The trial continues.