Police investigating the killing of Hamilton man Robert Nelson need help identifying a car and person as they work to solve the case.

Police are wanting to hear from anyone who has seen or recognises the red Mazda Atenza or knows who the man in the vehicle wearing a blue hoodie is.

The 23-year-old was fatally shot on July 8 when trying to shield his girlfriend Kahlee Marfell from armed gunman who broke into her parents' house in Matthews Cres in Melville.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said the red Mazda Atenza had a licence plate stolen from a black ute in Papakura on or around July 6. Police are trying to locate the owner of the red Mazda Atenza or the person at the petrol pump.

The image was taken from a service station on Cavendish Drive in Manukau on July 18.

Nelson worked at Keystone Bar and Restaurant on Victoria St South in Hamilton as a chef. Marfell and a teenage boy also suffered gun wounds.

Anyone with information about the car or driver can contact Waikato Police on 07 858 6339 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.