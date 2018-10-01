Thirty motorists a day are being caught in Auckland from six red-light cameras - and six more cameras go live today.

In a period of 10 weeks, 2314 infringements were issued from six new red light safety cameras.

The new cameras will be operating at:

• Great South Rd and Cavendish Drive – two sites

Advertisement

• Te Irirangi Drive and Accent Drive – two sites

• Great North Rd and Rata St

• Great South Rd and Reagan Rd

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said: "The purpose of the cameras is to save lives and stop injuries. That is why we are telling people where the cameras are and that they are operating from today.

"There is a culture among some drivers that red lights don't matter and can be ignored. That is blatantly wrong and puts the safety of others on the road – drivers, pedestrians and people on bikes – at risk.

"When red-light cameras were trialled between 2008 and 2010, there was a 43 per cent reduction in red-light running and an average 63 per cent decrease in crashes attributable to red-light running.

"With deaths and serious injuries increasing on Auckland roads by 78 per cent in the last four years, three times the national average, we have to change this attitude. That's why we are installing the additional cameras," Goff said.

The new cameras are in addition to the six red-light cameras that began operating in June. Money from infringements goes to the Crown's National Consolidated Fund.

Auckland Transport chief executive, Shane Ellison, says the council body is committed to reducing death and serious injuries on our roads by 60 per cent in the next 10 years.

"We are installing six cameras per year at high-risk intersections as part of our work to make our roads safer, alongside a number of other projects including speed management and physical improvements to high risk corridors and intersections.

"No one should die or be seriously injured on our roads and we are pleased to be working so closely with NZ Police to make our roads safer, " Ellison said.

Superintendent Steve Greally, National Manager for Road Policing, says people running red lights is just not worth it.

"You've got to ask yourself; is it worth crashing and risking injury – or worse – killing yourself or someone else?"

$700 million will be invested in road safety improvements in the next 10 years, partly funded by the regional petrol tax.