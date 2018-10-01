A crash involving two multi-million dollar luxury boats in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour is bound to have caused heartache for the vessels' owners.

The low-speed crash was captured on video by visitors to the Auckland On Water Boat Show yesterday.

Footage shows the 52ft flybridge Riviera "Majesnik" T-boning "Quest 2", an Azimut 21m luxury cruiser.

A witness to the crash said he was at the show when he heard the crash.

"I looked up and saw the boat impaled in the other one, but I didn't actually see what the lead-up to it was," he said.

"I took the video of the offending boat pulling out of the one he had T-boned.

The "Quest 2", an Azimut 21m luxury cruiser that was T-boned in the Viaduct Harbour. Photo / Supplied

"I think it must have been either an electrical fault on the drive-by-wire steering system, or a human fault - whichever way he went the wrong way and careered straight into this multi-million dollar ship."

The witness said their were people on both boats at the time of the crash.

"In the video you can see them coming out onto the duck board to have a look. It all happened within 15 minutes within the end of the show," he said.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said they knew about the collision and have seen video of it, but the harbourmaster wouldn't be taking any action.

Damage to the port bow of "Quest 2". Photo / Supplied

A spokesperson for the Auckland On Water Boat Show said as the incident happened after the vessel had departed the boat show, they were unable to provide comment on the incident.

Pacific Charters said they take bookings for the Quest 2 boat, but the owner was currently out of town.

"We gather it was a Riviera but we don't know quite what happened," a spokesman said.

"It was a wide open bit of water right beside it so it was very strange to see it happen.

"The insurers and Maritime will have to be involved and look into the incident."

Maritime NZ said they were aware of the incident but couldn't comment further due to the investigation being underway.

The Herald has approached the owners of both boats for comment.