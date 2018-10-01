The occupants of a stolen car which crashed in Awanui not only had the police to contend with.

The public got involved too, helping chase down two of the suspects, who were finally caught 2km from the crash scene yesterday morning.

Three of the occupants, described by police as juvenile females, were apprehended at the scene, while two males, one a juvenile and the other aged 17, identified by police as the driver, fled on foot over farmland.

They were finally taken into custody after a police dog caught up with them.

The younger boy was admitted to Kaitaia Hospital for monitoring of his asthma while the 17-year-old was charged with unlawfully taking the car, dangerous driving, theft of petrol, failing to stop and breaching bail.

He is due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court today.

The incident began with a "drive-off" from the GAS service station at Cooper's Beach.

Police from Kaitaia met the car travelling towards Awanui at Kareponia. No pursuit was initiated because of the vehicle's speed and because police recognised the driver.

The car turned north at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 10 at Awanui but crashed into a parked car, shunting it into a second parked car, and was abandoned in the northbound lane.

The car was believed to have been stolen from a Kaitaia address at 2am yesterday.