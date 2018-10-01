Every Thursday morning 1-year-old Blake Gallacher and the family cat Luda jump up on the La-Z-Boy to watch as the rubbish truck goes by.

The duo's antics prompted Rotorua Lakes Council to arrange a special visit.

Blake's mum Laura Phillips said the two most exciting things in Blake's life were trucks and trains.

"Every Thursday Blake and the cat keep a look out for the rubbish truck and he stays there to wave goodbye as they leave."

She posted a photo of their Thursday morning ritual to her Instagram, tagging the council, but said she never expected a response.

After a few phone calls between the council and the Smart Environmental team, who manage Rotorua's rubbish collection, the surprise trip to Blake's house was planned.

This morning one of the rubbish trucks stopped by his house.

"He didn't know they were coming, but as soon as he saw the truck out the window he got quite excited," Phillips said.

"He was so stoked."

The team let Blake look inside the truck and toot the horn.

"He was pretty shy, so he wasn't in there for too long, but they showed him how it all works, which was pretty cool," Phillips said.

They had a special present for Blake too - his own toy rubbish truck.

"He hasn't stopped playing with it since.

"It has its own mini wheelie bin and there's a rubbish bag inside that he's spent the whole day taking that in and out and into the truck."

Truck driver Mark Lorigan and Smart Environmental area manager Scott Brown show 1-year-old Blake Gallacher how the rubbish truck works. Photo / Laura Phillips

She said it was amazing the company had done something just for them.

"Something so small can really make a kid's entire year."

Smart Environmental area manager Scott Brown said Blake was a "fine young chap" who was very excited to see them arrive with the truck.

"Our lovely driver decided to help us out and we had the little truck made up with our stickers on it.

"It's quite nice when kids get excited about the rubbish man."