A Taupō mother has died from injuries after being struck by a car - two years after her teenaged daughter was killed in a road accident.

Meredith Vowles, 38, was struck by a car at a pedestrian crossing outside the Paetiki Shopping Centre on Rifle Range Rd in Taupō on September 18.

The mother-of-two was rushed to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition but discharged three days later. It is understood she died within hours of being released from hospital.

Police are speaking to the driver involved in the crash.

A friend of Vowles told the Herald about her "remarkable friend" who was struggling with the loss of her daughter.

Jessica Vowles, who moved to Australia with her father, died after being struck by a car on the M1 highway in Queensland in May 2016.

Daughter Jessica Vowles died two years after getting bullied at school.

"She was always positive and the type of person who would give you the shirt off her back, but losing her daughter broke her," the friend said.

"A few years on and every time she saw a photo of her she would burst into tears."

The family friend said Jessica's death was a suspected suicide following bullying at school and the death was referred to the coroner.

"She had it all going for her but she really did struggle with the death of her daughter. It was the hardest thing for her," the friend said.

A friend of the teenager called her one of the most generous, selfless and forgiving girls they've known.

Meredith Vowles' sister Bayley Marie said on Facebook that she suffered a fractured pelvis and extensive bruising in the car accident. She was in Rotorua Hospital for a few days before being discharged on the Friday afternoon.

"A few hours later while at the home of her good friend, Meredith suffered a massive acute pulmonary embolism which was caused by deep vein thrombosis which in turn was a result of her injuries combined with being immobile for several days," Marie said in a post that was later removed.

Sue Wilkie, communications officer for Lakes District Health Board, said whenever someone died unexpectedly, within 30 days of hospital discharge, the care received was reviewed.

"Lakes DHB staff are currently looking at the case file and will follow up with discussion with clinicians."

Vowles' death has been referred to the coroner.



Where to get help:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Or if you need to talk to someone else:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254.

• For others, visit: https://www.mentalhealth.org.nz/get-help/in-crisis/helplines/