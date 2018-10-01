A Hamilton man was allegedly fatally stabbed in the heart during a scuffle with two teen girls on trial for his murder.

Norman Kingi died of the single stab wound alleged to have been carried out by a girl now aged 16 after he and his partner found the teenagers had broken into their car as it sat parked outside their house on Ranui St, Nawton.

Details of Kingi's death were revealed during the crown's opening submission at the start of their trial in the High Court at Hamilton where the two accused - who have interim name suppression - are each defending a charge of murder.

In opening the crown case, prosecutor Philip Morgan submitted that the girls, along with a 12-year-old who is not on trial, had been out in the suburbs of Dinsdale and Nawton breaking into cars.

Advertisement

They had earlier broken into cars on Dinsdale Rd and Thompson Ave before heading to Ranui St.

Once there, they broke into the couple's Nissan Primera. At the same time Kingi, 54, and his partner, Vicki Reihana, had reached Ranui St after walking home from a nearby function.

Spying the girls, they ran ahead to catch them.

The two older accused managed to flee towards Ellicott Rd, with Reihana catching and holding the youngest girl against the car.

The two accused saw their friend had been captured so decided to run back and get her.

The older accused was armed with knife, stolen from an earlier car theft, while the now 14-year-old had a screwdriver.

Once they reached their friend and the couple a scuffle ensued and Kingi was stabbed in the left side of his chest, straight into his heart.

Morgan told the jury they will also produce DNA evidence from Kingi and the older accused's blood being on a knife they allege was used to stab him.

He submitted the accused meant to cause serious bodily injury so their friend could escape the custody of Reihana.

Kingi's death was a "probable consequence" of what the pair set out to do, Morgan said.

Lawyers for the accused will deliver their opening statements after the lunch adjournment.

The accused also each have their own communication assistant, a person who helps dissect the litigation jargon into more simple language for them to comprehend what's being said during the trial.

The trial is also finishing earlier than usual each day, with more regular breaks also being held, to help keep the attention span of the young accused.

The trial, before Justice Timothy Brewer, is set down for two weeks and involves 32 witnesses.