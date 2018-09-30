Police were repeatedly deployed to St Clair and St Kilda at the weekend after reports of a man exposing himself and another behaving erratically on the beach.

A police spokeswoman said Dunedin officers were called out after a man reportedly exposed himself to another person on a walkway in St Clair on Saturday.

Police were speaking to a man following the incident but he had not been arrested as of yesterday evening.

The following day, three officers entered dunes near Middle Beach, between St Clair and St Kilda beaches, after reports of a man yelling and behaving aggressively towards people.

Two officers were interviewing a mother and her young daughter who had been accosted by the man but it appeared no-one had been arrested in connection with this incident.

The dunes around St Kilda have been the site of numerous reports of indecent exposure this year.