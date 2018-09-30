COMMENT:

25 years: It's been a turbulent and interesting run hasn't it?

New Zealand First was launched a quarter of a century ago at the racecourse, born of bitterness and acrimony. To survive alone, is a success in itself, given all the others that have come and gone.

They have been in government more than once, held the balance of power more than once. And as they blow out 25 candles they would be far and away the most successful third party going.

The Greens have been around, of course, but they've only just arrived in government.

Peters has been Foreign Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Prime Minister.

He's supported the right, he's supported the left. No one has understood the value, power and opportunities of MMP better than him.

You can argue all you want about the vagaries and unfairness of the system in which we operate, but no one is advocating changing it. And even if they did, I doubt it would get off the ground.

Through a moment in history, and some skulduggery by the Greens in promoting MMP in the first place against a series of other options they knew no one would understand.

And up against the status quo after a tumultuous period that involved the likes of Muldoon and Douglas, the timing was ripe for change. And MMP it was.

Peters saw it, seized it, and, by in large, has never looked back.

NZ First are, without question, the stars of this current coalition.

The Greens have some small gains but are largely invisible, and technically out of the action, given they're on confidence and supply.

Labour are making an amateurish mess of matters. Yes, there are a hundred plus working groups and some real world policy, but it's come at a calamitous price and needs sorting fast before the electoral rot sets in, as the voter starts to focus their attention on whether they deserve another term.

Meantime Peters and his lot have mostly, and quietly (with the exception of Shane Jones) gone about their business.

They've swallowed the odd rat like the oil exploration ban, but mostly are a success, like rolling out a billions in the regional fund and passing the waka jumping law.

As acting Prime Minister Peters was widely seen as a success. And as Ardern has looked increasingly rattled and out of her depth, Peters has established himself as a seasoned, balanced, and experienced operator - with the added bonus of being a genuine personality.

Further, having followed them for their whole 25 years they have never looked more likely to kick on with it beyond the tenure of their current leader.



Yes, it remains a personality type cult, and they're still ropey around the edges. But they are a world away from what they once were, and in Jones, Ron Mark and presumably Fletcher Tabuteau they have live options once Peters walks.

In other words 25 years in, there is much to celebrate.