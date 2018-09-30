Most of the country can expect a shower or two today as two fronts bring rain to western areas of New Zealand's North and South Islands.

It will be a mostly fine day for most parts of the country but there was a risk of a shower or two for most areas, MetService meteorologist Sarah Haddon said.

"There is a slow-moving front sitting off New Plymouth and stretching down into the Marlborough Sounds. We expect it to linger over western parts of the North Island for today, bringing rain to the Taranaki, Waitomo and Taumarunui and areas surrounding it."

"There is also complex feature sitting over Westland. We are also expecting a weak southerly change to move up the east of the South Island, bringing some showers, but nothing like in the West Coast," Haddon said.

A heavy rain warning was in place for the Westland ranges from Otira to Franz Josef Glacier, with surface flooding and slips possible.

Tomorrow, a weak front will move northeast over the North Island while another moves northeast across the South Island, followed by a ridge of high pressure over the country on Wednesday.

The morning sky in Nelson giving us a clue of the approaching weather 🕵️. Thickening ☁️☁️ means a front is approaching in the distance! pic.twitter.com/tfOj5ij2kl — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 29, 2018

MetService had moderate confidence Fiordland would reach warning criteria for rainfall accumulation, as well as low confidence of northwest winds rising to gale strength in exposed areas of Fiordland and Southland.

There was low confidence rain would reach warning criteria for Southern Westland.

"On Friday, the front should weaken as it moves onto the North Island, while a ridge of high pressure spreads over the South Island."

Your weather

Whangārei: Fine spells and chance light shower. Northwest dying out.

High 19C Low 11C

Auckland: Fine spells and chance light shower, then rain overnight. Northwest winds.

High 19C Low 12C

Tauranga: Fine spells and chance light shower, then occasional rain developing evening. Northwesterlies.

High 18C Low 12C

Whanganui: Occasional rain developing morning, clearing evening. Westerlies.

High 17C Low 8C

Napier: Fine with increasing high cloud. Northwest winds.

High 21C Low 9C

Wellington: Occasional rain, clearing this afternoon but staying cloudy. Strong northerlies.

High 14C Low 11C

Christchurch: Sunny spells. Chance afternoon shower. Northerly changing southwest afternoon.

High 18C Low 4C

Dunedin: Partly cloudy, chance shower. Light winds.

High 14C Low 8C