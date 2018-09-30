Two police officers paddled kayaks to catch a man wanted for arrest in Tauranga.

At about 12.30pm today, Tauranga Police located a man on Eleventh Ave who had a warrant to arrest.

While being placed under arrest by the officers, he managed to dive out of reach and run away.

After a lengthy foot pursuit, the man decided to jump in the water by Memorial Park and swim away, perhaps thinking police wouldn't chase him.

He was wrong. Police were loaned two kayaks by members of the public and the officers paddled out to the man, who was by now, shoulder-deep in the water.

Police managed to encourage him to swim back to shore, where he was taken into police custody, this time, dripping wet.

The 24-year-old Tauranga man will appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow.