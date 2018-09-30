Two people have died following an tractor crash in Northern Otago about 5pm this evening.

A woman driving a tractor and trailer lost control and drove into a reservoir on a rural property in Waihemo near Dunback - Morrisons Road.

The woman and a three-year-old child are believed to have drowned, police say.

Police are currently undertaking a scene examination.

The Police National Dive Squad has been called to the district to assist.

Two Otago Regional Rescue Helicopters were understood to have been deployed to the farm.

Police, fire crews and St John were also attending.