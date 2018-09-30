Anticipation for the 2021 Americas Cup is one of a few factors that made for a bumper crowd at the Auckland on Water Boat Show, which wrapped up today.

Attendance was up for the 20th year of the show - which opened at the ANZ Viaduct Events Centre on Thursday.

It was the last time the event would be held at the centre for the foreseeable future - on Tuesday the centre would be turned over to Emirates Team New Zealand as they started prepping for their Cup campaign.

The event would relocate next year to spread around the Viaduct Harbour.

The show, which was the biggest of its kind in New Zealand, showcased businesses and information not only around boats, but around the servicing and care of boats.

"Everything you need to go into the boat, service it, and enjoy it, and our audience tells us that one-stop aspect of the show is very helpful to them," said organiser Stacey Cook.

There was not yet a total head count for attendees at the event, but a show spokeswoman said initial figures showed the number of punters heading along to the event was up on last year.

There was an increased interest in leisure boating, cruises and fractional ownership.

It was also thought the upcoming America's Cup had boosted interest in the boating community.

"We suspected we'd see strong visitor numbers this year," Cook said.

Cook said the show, which was run by the NZ Marine Industry, had proved positive for both suppliers and businesses.

Auckland-based company 36 Degrees Brokers had debuted its Beneteau Oceanis 51.1 boat at the show - and reported strong interest in the new design.