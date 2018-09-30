Traffic queues are swelling on the Northern Motorway this afternoon following a crash near the McClymonts Rd over-bridge heading southbound.

Motorists in the area are being advised to avoid the area following a three or four car crash which saw them hit nose to tail shortly after 4pm.

A crash is causing delays on the Northern Motorway. Photo / NZTA

The New Zealand Traffic Agency first reported the right lane was blocked at 4.10pm before reporting at 5.45pm the crash was cleared.

A police spokesperson said there were no information about any injuries but traffic was building up.

At 4.40pm the Agency said congestion had built back to Loney Track Rd north of Auckland.

A sheep gets a better look at traffic numbers on the Southern Motorway. Photo / Sarah Doncaster

Elsewhere, traffic heading northbound on the Southern Motorway is heavily congested between Drury and Takanini

Sarah Doncaster was driving along the Southern when she noticed another commuter who became fed up with the waiting.

Posting a photo to Facebook, Doncaster said: "Traffic is bit slow on the southern this evening. Even the cargo got annoyed with it."