South Auckland fire crews are battling to contain a blaze which has engulfed two stores in the Otahuhu town centre.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said five engines were at the fire on Mason Ave.

Crews rushed to the scene shortly before 3pm, to find the two buildings well involved in fire.

"It appeared that two stores were on fire," the spokeswoman said.

Firefighters were still working to get the blaze under control around 3.45pm.

There were no reports of people being inside either building.

More to come.