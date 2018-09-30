A Hamilton man helped hold a critically injured woman's head up as a friend drove them to hospital after an incident on a city street.

Exactly why a 24-year-old was found without any major visible injuries on Charleton St about 8pm yesterday is yet to be confirmed by police, but a local resident believes she likely suffered a head injury after possibly being hit by a car.

The police serious crash unit was at the scene today, mapping out an area of the road that had been cordoned off by detectives.

Ryan Mirfin is a resident in the block of flats where it's believed the woman had earlier been drinking with her partner and his family.

Advertisement

Mirfin, 24, said they were watching a movie when they heard a commotion outside.

He looked out the window to see a group of people on the road.

"We kind of heard someone shouting about calling an ambulance and ran out there and my friend just took charge. She was really good in the situation. She's done first aid training."

A man the woman had been drinking with was also there and after deciding what to do - the man didn't want an ambulance called - they decided to drive the woman to hospital themselves.