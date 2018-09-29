New Zealand First delegates have voted to support the party introducing a bill that would make migrants and refugees "respect New Zealand values".

It was a hotly-debated motion this morning at the party's annual convention in Tauranga, with one delegate saying there should be a citizenship test because "they got to learn how to be disciplined in our country ways".

"I'm afraid we're getting some certain types creeping in, of various nationalities, or various ideas, that are not actually kosher with New Zealand's way of life."

Another delegate said he supported the bill. While New Zealand welcomed immigrants who wanted to help build New Zealand, "We won't want people here and then running off to create trouble".

Advertisement

"What we want is a country where everybody is working together. We don't want groups coming over here and trying to impose their ideas on us. We have our way, we have our culture and we have our customs, and that needs to be respected.

"We will not put up with nonsense like what has happened overseas, people coming in and creating a lot of trouble."

New Zealand First MP Clayton Mitchell read the preamble of the Respecting New Zealand Values Bill.

"New Zealand is a tolerant society. Our tolerance means that if an individual wants to immigrate to New Zealand, they must accept, respect and adhere to the tolerance our society expects,"it says.

"Immigrants must agree to respect New Zealand's values and to live a life that demonstrates that they respect New Zealand values."

The bill included respect for gender equality, religious freedom and New Zealand law.

Mitchell said the bill essentially meant refugees and migrants had to sign up to New Zealand values or be "sent home".

"We have got no problem with other cultures or other religions being here but when those intolerant people come here, that's when we should be showing our intolerance and asking them to go back to where they come from."

Internal Affairs Minister and fellow New Zealand First MP Tracey Martin said she was the person who could take away someone's citizenship.

"You can do it under certain circumstances, but you cannot make them countryless or stateless."

She said the bill sounded great on paper but it was trying to fix something that was already being managed under other legislation.

She suggested a citizenship test might be a better option.

"But I think the Bill that Clayton read out might be covered in a whole lot of other places."

The vote on the motion was close and a show of hands was required before it was passed.

In other business, party president Brent Catchpole was beaten for the position by Tauranga businessman Lester Gray.

Catchpole, who was a list MP for NZ First from 2002 to 2005, had been president since 2015.

He said today he would continue to support the party.

Gray stood in the Bay of Plenty electorate for New Zealand First in the 2017 election as number 27 on the party list.

Today is the second day of the conference, which is also celebrating New Zealand First's 25th anniversary.

Leader Winston Peters will give his keynote address this afternoon.