Petrol prices nationwide will increase by 3.5 cents a litre as a new fuel excise tax comes into effect today.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford flagged increases of between 3c a litre and 4c for each of the next three years to fund transport plans such as light rail from the CBD to the airport, according to information the Herald obtained under the Official Information Act in June.

The impact of these increases has seen the petrol price in some parts of the country creep over $2.40 per litre for 91.

Gull planned to give motorists a few extra days respite before adding the fuel tax to its petrol prices.

"This stock was bought prior to fuel excise tax increase and we think it's appropriate to pass on the pre-tax savings to our customers," Gull spokesman Rohan Mehta said.

The latest tax follows the introduction of a regional fuel tax, which saw the price of fuel hike 11.5 cents in Auckland earlier this year.

He said the country had been witnessing record petrol prices ever recorded and Gull was determined to offer some breathing space wherever possible.

"The fuel excise tax is inevitable, and we will be putting up our prices but that can wait until [Wednesday]," Mehta told the Herald on Friday.

Recently, there were long queues outside Gull service stations when the company decided to drop its fuel price 12 cents to $2.05 a litre for 91 between 7am on Thursday 20 September and 12pm on Friday 21 September.

Thereafter, Gull increased the price of 91 up to its current average of $2.17 per litre.

On Thursday, ACC proposed increasing the road user levy which would increase the price of petrol by two cents a litre.

That's on top of today's introduction of nationwide petrol excise duty of 3.5 cents a litre.

The levy was put forward by ACC to help pay for the increasing costs associated with the higher number of road accidents across the country.

The Opposition has called on the Government to immediately rule out implementing the levy, but ACC Minister Iain Lees-Galloway was waiting until ACC's four-week public consultation period has ended before making his recommendation to Cabinet.

But speaking to media, Lees-Galloway did not sound keen on slapping another tax on Kiwis at the pump.

"I can assure everyone that this Government is very well aware of the cost pressure New Zealanders face – we're able to take that into account when we make our decision about ACC levies and we will."

National's Transport Spokesman Jami-Lee Ross said the levy is yet another tax that is being proposed to hit motorists at "literally the worst possible time."

"We're already seeing stories of the record high price of fuel taking food off the table for families and putting the pinch on household budgets across New Zealand."