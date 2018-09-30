Hawke's Bay police are still hunting offenders after a harrowing car chase in Napier ended with a firearm pointed at a police officer.

At about 8.15am on Saturday, officers attempted to halt a red Mitsubishi sedan on Wycliffe St in Maraenui.

As police followed the fleeing driver, a passenger in the rear of the car leaned out the window and pointed a gun at the officers.

The incident occurred on the same day many officers nationally were commemorating Police Remembrance Day to honour those who had died during their duties protecting the community.

A police spokesman said the man did not fire the gun at the pursuing vehicles and there were no injuries.

He said police "lost sight of the vehicle after the firearm was produced".

He said it's believed "at least" one other person accompanied the driver.

The pursuit was called off and the car was last seen on Richmond St in Maraenui.

The Armed Offenders Squad, along with police officers, later searched two addresses and discovered the sedan on a property in Kelvin Road.

Armed police, armed offenders squad in Maraenui, Napier. Photo / Duncan Brown

A 24-year-old man has been arrested, but it wasn't related to presenting a firearm, which was still yet to be found.

He has been charged with a breach of bail and is due to appear in Napier District Court today.

Due to the incident, there was an increase in armed police in Napier over the weekend.

"This is paramount for staff safety and assists our ability to respond to incidents such as these where police officers are threatened with firearms."

Police are wanting more information on a fleeing driver and passenger of a red Mitsubishi sedan in Maraenui on Saturday morning. Photo/ Supplied

"If you saw this car and its occupants in the Napier area between 7am and midday we would ask that you contact us-any sighting mat assist the investigation.

Those with information could contact the Napier Police Station directly on 06 831 0700 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.