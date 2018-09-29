Alcohol and speeding are likely to have a caused a "horrific" four-vehicle crash in Wiri, South Auckland last night.

Police were called to scene between Roscommon Rd and State Highway 20 off-ramp just after 10pm last night.

Five people were taken to hospital, one with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and the others with minor injuries.

Constable Jeremy Popping said it was early indications but police believed the van rolled over the top of two other cars before coming to a rest on its wheel behind the cars.

"The two cars the van rolled over appeared to be stopped at the traffic lights.

"We are very lucky that more serious injuries haven't occurred."

He said speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

"The message we want to get out there from this was to slow down and don't drink drive."

Police inquiries are ongoing.