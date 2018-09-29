One New Zealander has died in a bus crash in Africa that also killed eight others.

The New Zealander was killed after a tourist bus overturned in Qacha's Nek, Lesotho, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

Two other New Zealanders were injured in the crash on September 21, a Ministry spokesman said.

The New Zealand High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, was providing consular assistance to the New Zealanders involved and their families.

Advertisement

Lesotho is a small landlocked country within the borders of South Africa.