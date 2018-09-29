Police are investigating a sudden death at an infamous Auckland boarding house and former convent.

Police were called to a residential property on Great North Road at 4.51am yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

The death comes just two days before the Grey Lynn house was due to close its doors.

The spokeswoman confirmed police were making inquiries into the death but wouldn't provide any further details at this stage.

The boarding house, a two-storey building at 454 Great North Rd, was a former convent and has previously been labelled a "slum in the heart of the city" by councillor Mike Lee.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern campaigned for the place to be closed down in March last year when she was Labour deputy leader.

"In my view no one should be inhabiting a place that doesn't have basic standards," Ardern said at that time.

The boarding house has previously made headlines for its sub-standard living conditions and causing problems for nearby St Joseph's primary school.

Yesterday's death comes just five months after another body was found at the boarding house.

And in March, the bodies of Tania Ellwood, 39, and Timothy Kerr Hamilton, 36, were found at Dryden Lodge - another boarding house in Grey Lynn.

Ellwood had been missing for a week when a maintenance worker found the bodies.