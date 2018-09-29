Police are enroute to a crash involving at least five vehicles in Wiri on Roscommon Rd, near Cavendish Drive.

The crash happened just after 10pm this evening, and one vehicle was reported to be on fire.

A number of people have suffered minor injuresin the crash however one person with serious injuries is being treated by ambulance staff.

The traffic lights are not working at the scene and traffic is being directed manually.

Motorists are asked to stay away from the area if possible and choose an alternate route while emergency services are at the scene.