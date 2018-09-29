The school holidays may have got off to a warm, sunny start for much of the country, but MetService says it's set to be a mixed bag for the week ahead.

A front moving over the North Island will bring rain to North Island areas west of, and including, the Central Plateau.

Hamilton is in line for rain; showers are forecast in both Auckland and Wellington.

In the east, again, it will be dry, albeit cloudy.

Advertisement

Gisborne and Hawke's Bay are the regions to be this week, where temperatures are expected to reach the early 20s.

The rest of the week looks set to be mostly fine, with the odd shower here and there.

MetService is advising parents to be prepared by carrying rain coats when heading out or to plan activities around the rain radar on its website.

While the weather was fine this weekend, holidaymakers made the most of their days off across New Zealand.

Participants make their way down the slopes in Coronet Peak's annual Dog Derby yesterday. Photo / Supplied

In Queenstown, Coronet Peak skifield was the scene of canine chaos, as working dogs and their more domesticated town equivalents took to the snow to race to the bottom of the Peak in the 44th Dog Derby.

Hundreds of participants – dogs and their owners – ran, slid and tumbled down the hill for the cash prize of $750 for the winner, and $250 for the runners-up, with the Townie Dog winner getting $500 for the shorter Meadows Run.

And in Auckland, the On Water Boat Show — a showcase for large and luxury vessels — was packed with punters.

The event continues at Viaduct Harbour today.