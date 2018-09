One person has suffered serious injuries in a crash near Rotorua.

Police are currently at the scene of the crash on State Highway 36, which happened about 6pm.

They said a motorcyclist hit a bridge in Hamurana and the rider was in a serious condition.

A single-lane bridge is blocked so motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The crash has happened between Dudley Rd and Pyes Pa Rd.

The road will be closed for some time, and diversions will be put in place.