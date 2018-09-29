Police are appealing to the public to help them track down the occupants of a car involved in a pursuit where a gun was pointed at officers in Napier.

At 8.15am today police on patrol tried to stop a vehicle on Wycliffe St.

The Mitsubishi Diamante sedan failed to stop and accelerated away from the police car.

As the driver fled police, a passenger in the rear of the car leaned out his window and presented a firearm at the officers.

The car was last seen on Richmond St, Maraenui.

Two addresses were searched by AOS and general police staff.

The vehicle at the centre of the incident was located on a property in Kelvin Road.

A 24-year-old man was arrested but not in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with breaching bail.

Police are still looking for the occupants of the car, and the firearm.

They said while the manhunt continued the community would see an increase in armed police.

"This is paramount for staff safety and assists our ability to respond to incidents such as these where Police officers are threatened with firearms," police said in a statement.

"If you saw this car and its occupants in the Napier area between 7am and midday we would ask that you contact us - any sighting may assist the investigation.

"If you have any information regarding the people responsible we also need contact from the public, either directly or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."