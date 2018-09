A rural burn-off has got out of control near Rotorua this afternoon requiring four fire appliances to attend.

The incident happened at a Poutakataka Rd property in Atiamuri, 30km south of Rotorua, about 3pm.

A fire service media spokesman said the burn-off got out of control and reached an area of 60m by 10m in size.

A fire appliance from Rotorua, two from Lake Ōkareka, and one from Ngongotahā were at the scene and the fire is now contained.