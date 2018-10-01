A husband has been widowed and his two sons including a newborn baby have been left without their mother after Abby Summer Davies died from a torn aorta.

The 35-year-old Auckland woman was eight months pregnant with Axl when the torn aorta restricted blood and oxygen to her vital organs on September 21.

The mother of six-year-old Phoenix and wife of Lovan Davies was rushed into an emergency caesarean to save baby Axl.

"Abby bravely fought her battle to live but tragically at 7pm on September 22 Abby lost her battle and passed away," Lovan's sister Lovetta Bayer wrote on a Givealittle page set up for the family.

Advertisement

"Axl is in safe hands at the NICU at Auckland Hospital and impressing staff daily with his strength and determination."

The infant was born one month premature at 6.06am, weighing 2.78kg and requiring neonatal care.

Bayer said she set up the page to help her younger brother who is unable to work while he grieves, and cares for his two young sons and two older children Bailey and Keirsha from a previous relationship.

"While grieving for his beautiful wife this loss has left Lovan, a widowed father, unable to work and will put pressure on him financially.

"Funds will be used to ease the financial pressure of living costs as well as additional expenses while Axl remains in NICU."

A memorial service was held for Abby on Friday at the Mt Wellington Community Church.

A death notice said the cherished mum and caring stepmum was surrounded by family and friends when she died.

"You will be missed dearly Abby, rest in peace."

Lovan and Abby Davies were married in February.

There has been an outpouring of love on social media for Lovan Davies and his children.

Rebecca Anne wrote on Abby Davies' Facebook page: "Your mum fought as hard as she could for you and your big brother. We love you Axl and we will make sure you know about your amazing mum".

Sheryl Ollerenshaw said: "Precious Axl, you are so gorgeous. Your mum loves you so much. She gave you life, she will always be with you helping daddy raise you, Phoenix, Bailey, and Keirsha. Fly free beautiful Angel xxxxooo".

To donate money visit the family's Givealittle page.