Three people have been freed by firefighters using the jaws of life following a head-on, two-car collision in Whanganui this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway Three near Rangitatau East Rd just after 12.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson says three people had to be extracted from a vehicle.

St John has confirmed all three - one in a serious condition, one moderate and the other minor - have since been taken to Whanganui Hospital.