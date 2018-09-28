Police are investigating a sudden death at a former Auckland convent previously described as "a slum in the heart of the city".

Officers were called a short while ago to 454 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn.

A police spokesperson said they were making further inquiries and couldn't comment further at this stage.

The former convent was sold in June this year for $4.1 million and was reportedly two days out from closing its doors.

Auckland Council last year served health notices on the then owner who was given a month to fumigate the building, and arrange for cleaning and repairs.

About 20 tenants lived in the boarding house at that time.

Council inspectors saw a rat and took note of rotted cupboards in the kitchen and bathroom of the two-storey building, next to St Joseph's primary school.

Auckland City Mission chief executive Chris Farrelly last year said: "It would be the most unsafe place I could think of. You'd be a lot safer just sitting under a bridge."

"It's appalling, disgusting. Absolutely disgusting. Ghastly. Just the utter filth."