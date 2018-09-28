Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a car in Motueka following reports of disorder.

Officers were called to York St shortly after 2am today.

Police say it's too early to speculate whether the men were run down or hit crossing the road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnston says they then learned the two men who had been injured had been hit by a car.

He says the pair were flown to hospital by helicopter, one in a serious condition and the other with moderate injuries.

Police also later found the car believed to be involved in the crash, on fire on Old Wharf Rd. It's thought to have been a green Subaru station wagon.

Johnston says they are trying to locate the driver of the car and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

York St remains closed as the scene continues to be examined.