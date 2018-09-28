A driver trying to evade police has collided with a power pole, closing part of Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Police say the driver was stopped on Te Horeta Rd shortly before 5am, and after speaking with officers, the driver then took off.

A short time later, the driver's vehicle was found about two kilometres away on Hamlin Rd at the junction with Mt Wellington Highway, up against a power pole.

The driver suffered moderate injuries and has since been taken to hospital.

A passenger in the car has also fled from the scene of the crash on foot.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and diversions are in place.