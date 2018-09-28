A family living across from the fire-damaged house where a person died overnight has spoken about a dramatic rescue attempt.

Fifteen-year-old TC Satele said his father and mother heard screams shortly after 10pm on Thursday.

"They thought it was a fight, but the screams continued so they went out to have a look," he said.

"That's when they saw the flames."

Advertisement

TC's father and another neighbour made their way into the house to try to rescue the screaming woman.

"But they couldn't get her out of the room," he said.

"She wasn't coming out and they didn't know if she was trapped.

TC said his father and the neighbour tried their best, but after a while they were overcome by smoke and had to exit the burning house.

"The woman was a young Argentinian backpacker," he said.

Another man and woman lived in the house but escaped the fire.

One person died in a house fire in Ōpōtiki. Photo / Sven Carlsson

Detectives were this morning investigating the circumstances of the fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Scott Osmond said several callers had raised the alarm about the Richard Street fire at about 10.10pm.

He confirmed one person had died in the fire.

For fire crews attended the blaze and the single-level private weatherboard dwelling was well involved on arrival.

Osmond said further information about the fire would be released by police.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to assist the fire brigade at about 10.10pm.

"A scene guard was in place overnight and police will assist fire with inquiries today," she said.

Detectives and FENZ staff are investigating the fire.

Republished with permission from The Whakatane Beacon.