One person has died after a crash involving a truck and car on a rural road in South Taranaki.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Ball Rd, between Joll Rd and Petch Rd Hurleyville, at 3.50pm.

Ball Rd is about 20km southeast of Hawera.

"Initial reports indicate that one person has died.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible as Police and emergency services work at the scene."

Fire Emergency New Zealand has referred all inquiries to police.

