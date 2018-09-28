To cries of "whose streets? our streets" between 500 and 600 protesters marched down Castle St this afternoon and delivered a petition to the University of Otago proctor, at the university clocktower building.

They gathered at the corner of Castle St and Dundas St, and began marching about 1.10pm.

Protesters, led by Otago University Students Association (OUSA) recreation officer Josh Smythe, waved placards including one saying "The vigilante burglar must go" and others saying "Get out of our flats" and "Hey proctor, leave my bong alone".

OUSA Recreation Officer Josh Smythe addressing the crowds of protesters. Photo / Amber Allott

Scott, who earlier this week admitted going into a student flat while the flatmates were sleeping or out, and taking three "smoking" cannabis bongs, came out to meet Smythe, who gave him a hug.

He was greeted with applause from the crowd. Scott said he was happy to repeat his apology.

"I feel I've learnt from this error, and I give an assurance that it won't be repeated."

He thanked the students and returned into his office, with some of the students yelling insults at the proctor and criticising his remarks as "scripted".

University of Otago proctor Dave Scott addressed students. Photo / Amber Allott

Smythe told the crowd the students had three requests to make of the proctor.

"We're going to ask that he doesn't come into student flats without asking, or unless it's an emergency, because that's an important part of his role as pastoral care.

"We are going to ask that he doesn't take property from student flats, and we're going to ask that he, as he just acknowledged, will treat us as equals within this community."

The demands presented to the university administration asked for no disciplinary action to be taken off-campus against students by Campus Watch or the proctor.

National media were present and members of Campus Watch could be seen watching the protest from a distance.

OUSA president Caitlin Barlow-Groome said she was pleased with the turnout and also with the number of people watching the protest.

"I think that this is the beginning of the fight. There are massive changes that need to be made."

Student Angus Wilson said the protest was essentially about respect, privacy and the seizure of property.

"He's coming into our personal space. It's also the university imposing its morals on the student body.''

Trust was a "two-way street'', he said.

Another student present with Wilson, who wanted to be anonymous, said it was encouraging to see the return of student activism on issues that were important to students.

A university spokesman said vice-chancellor Prof Harlene Hayne was in Wellington for the day, but was "looking forward to meeting with the current and incoming president of OUSA when she returns to Dunedin to discuss students' concerns'', the spokesman said.

"The university believes that the proctor's powers are already well-defined by existing policy and by the law, and that their scope is appropriate, given his role in supporting all members of the university as a community''.