Police staff who died during the influenza pandemic in 1918 were recognised for the first time today at a Police Remembrance Day service.

Hundreds of police staff and family members attended the national service at the Royal New Zealand Police College.

The annual commemorations honours police staff who have been slain or died as a result of their duties, as well as serving, retired and former police staff who have passed away in the preceding 12 months.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush and Police Minister Stuart Nash both spoke at the service.

Commissioner Bush said it was a time to reflect on the sacrifice of those who've been slain on duty.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush lays a wreath on the memorial wall. Photo / Supplied

He said it was great members of the public could have an opportunity to appreciate the police staff as well.

"I know how much the communities appreciate what the police service does for them. So this is also an opportunity for the members of the public to acknowledge all of the police staff that have sacrificed themselves."

Wreaths were laid on the memorial wall and recruits performed an emotional haka to honour the fallen staff.

The 14 police who died when the Spanish Flu hit New Zealand 100 years ago were also honoured.

Police Museum director Rowan Carroll said as the whole community was unwell, police stepped and performed the duties of doctors, nurses and undertakers.

"Police took over the role of going into the houses where people were sick and people had died and removing the bodies and burying them.

"They were overly exposed to this diseases. At that time there were only 1000 police officers across New Zealand ... to have 14 people die in one month was massive."

Carroll said it was acknowledged by the Police Commissioner at the time and families of the officers were supported and compensated.

The officers who died in the pandemic were found through the Police's Recognition Project, which has been adding police officers annually over recent years who died in the past while performing their duties.