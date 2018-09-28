Clinton Smith died after falling during a free climb on the West Coast, but his death could have been prevented if he had worn a helmet, had a spotter and had a climbing rope.

A coroner's finding, with the aid of the Mountain Safety Council, on Smith has called free climbing, climbing without a support rope, as "inherently dangerous" and should not be encouraged.

Clinton Smith died in Wellington Hospital ICU on April 6, 2017, after taking a fall while climbing at Charleston on the West Coast of the South Island on April 3.

The climbing face is described as a "U" shape, about 15 metres in height.

Advertisement

During the climb with two other people, Smith was the only one to undertake the climb without any support ropes.

None of the three wore helmets.

Smith completed the face at least two times before his fall, the coroner's findings said.

"On his final climb, he had ascended to a point about two thirds of the way up the cliff.

"His colleagues had completed their descent and were standing on the rocks below him.

"Both looked away and, after hearing Mr Smith scream, turned back to see him falling to the ground below."

At the coroner's request, the Mountain Safety Council was involved in assisting the coroner in understanding the circumstances around the death and forming a recommendation from it.

"The Mountain Safety Council consider that free solo climbing is inherently dangerous and falls can result in severe consequences.

"MSC concluded that Mr Smith exposed himself to unnecessary risk in undertaking free solo climbing.

"The cause of his fall was not clear but potential causes could include a piece of rock that he was holding or standing on breaking off, a foot or hand slipping, or distraction."

It went on to say Smith may have survived the fall if he used a helmet, and a spotter and a the use of a climbing rope would have likely prevented the death.

The findings found his death was preventable and recommended following the Mountain Safety Council's comments that free solo climbing is "inherently dangerous" and the council did not encourage people to take part.