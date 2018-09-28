An Auckland music teacher has been charged with sexual assaults on young boys spanning almost 20 years.

Dennis Pierrpont Brimble, 62, appeared in the North Shore District Court this morning on seven charges relating to the sexual abuse of two boys and for allegedly supplying a minor with cannabis.

It was his first appearance in court on the charges.

He has pleaded not guilty on all counts and has elected a trial by jury.

Brimble will reappear in the Auckland District Court in November.

Court documents obtained by the Herald today reveal the police allegations against the Avondale-based musician and teacher.

Between January and December 1984 Brimble allegedly had intercourse with a 14-year-old boy.

In the same time period he allegedly fondled and indecently assaulted the same boy and supplied cannabis to an unnamed person under 18.

Between July and December 2001 Brimble allegedly offended against a second boy who was just 11 at the time.

Charging documents show Brimble is accused of two charges of indecent assault involving kissing and masturbation of the boy.

A third charge is a representative charge of indecent assault.

A representative charge means police believe Brimble committed multiple offences of the same type in similar circumstances.

Brimble did not speak during his brief appearance before Judge Kevin Glubb today.

He was remanded on bail until his next court date and ordered to abide by three conditions - he must live at a specific address, not have any contact with the complainants and he is not allowed to have any contact with any person under 16 unless he is supervised.

Brimble was arrested on Monday in relation to the allegations of historic offending.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said the alleged offending occurred in the West Auckland and North Shore areas.

She could not comment further on the specifics of the allegations against Brimble.

However, she encouraged anyone who wished to speak to police about Brimble to make contact with the Waitemata Adult Sexual Assault Team.

According to Brimble's LinkedIn he has worked for almost 46 years as a clarinet and

saxophone tutor.

He has also worked as an audio engineer, consultant, producer, composer and musician.

The profile states that from 2014 he has worked at West Wind teaching "local communities" clarinet and saxophone for "formal studies, interest and fun".

From 1991 to 2013 he worked at the Music Education Centre in Henderson teaching clarinet and saxophone.

His profile further states that Brimble worked as a "face-to-face counsellor" for Lifeline in 1992.

DO YOU NEED TO SPEAK TO POLICE ABOUT THIS CASE?

Anyone who wishes to talk to police about this matter should contact Detective Troy Anderson of the Waitemata Adult Sexual Assault Team 021 191 4194

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

