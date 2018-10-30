A driver who caused the death of two people after fleeing police has been sentenced to three years imprisonment and disqualified from driving for four years.

Connor Talaimanu, 29, and Sharina Storm Meuli, 25, were both killed in the Morningside crash on October 23 last year after the driver, Prushya Chaichumphon, fled police at speed.

Judge Nevin Dawson said Chaichumphon had driven in excess of 160km/h and made dangerous manoeuvres across all four lanes of an Auckland motorway as he fled police.

It all came to an end when the car hit a tree.

"It's totally unacceptable to the community," Judge Dawson said.

A message needed be sent to the public that if people fled the police at dangerous speeds higher sentences would be imposed, he said.

"I accept the remorse you have expressed is sincere."

Andrew Talaimanu said his son Connor was "the very best of the best", as a young athlete who possessed a huge intellect and a strong sense of fairness.

Connor could read the front page of the Herald at just 4, he said.

"He was a beacon of light that was true and sure."

There were no words to describe leaving him at the hospital after his death.

"I was screaming inside but outside I was still numb," Talaimanu said.

"I did not know what to feel or what to do next.

"No parent should ever have to feel the pain of losing a child - a pain I will now always feel."

Tributes were laid for the victims after the crash. Photo / File

He demanded answers from Chaichumphon about what had happened in the car.

Connor's mother Vivianne Talaimanu spoke of her son's horrific death and of the many Mother's Day cards and birthday cards she had been robbed of.

"There will only be that empty chair and the memories you took from us."

She had been unable to hug her son in the hospital due to the severity of his injuries, his skull was crushed and he had lost his right eye, she said.

"I could not let my son suffer. I had to let him go.

"The news of Connor's death almost killed my father.

"This was not an accident and I refuse to acknowledge it as an accident."

Connor's older sister said he had applied to join the police shortly before his death - his dream job.

"He was so excited to be a police officer. Becoming a police officer meant everything to him."

He was an incredibly doting uncle, and now her daughter would always share her birthday with the date that he died, she said.

Connor Talaimanu died in a car crash on St Lukes Rd following a police pursuit.

It pained her she that four days had passed following his death before she could see her brother.

"I never got to hold his hand while it was still warm... I never got to say goodbye to him."

Sharina's mother Belinda O'Connor spoke of the heartache that followed when her younger daughter called to tell her of Sharina's death.

"Sharina was not ready to go," she said.

The driver had not shown genuine remorse, she said.

Chaichumphon was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs that day, she said.

"You knew exactly what you were doing.

"You will be forever responsible for the death of my daughter."

She said the family had already been served a life sentence by Chaichumphon's actions.

Sharina's father Aaron Meuli called for Chaichumphon to face a harsh penalty, saying that society needed these actions to be denounced.

His daughter would have never stepped into that car if she had known what decisions the driver would make - she was an "exceptional", responsible young women, he said.

"This was just devastating, the shock was overwhelming, the sadness followed.

"I find myself every day sad, angry and tired."

His enthusiasm for life had been tarnished, he said.

"Everyday you feel something is missing."

Meuli's grandmother spoke of the loss of the woman who was her "only grandchild for 11 years".

She felt she needed to speak out for the 25-year-old.

"People make assumptions when they hear a young women was killed in a car fleeing the police."

She said her grand-daughter had a strong work ethic and most companies she worked for had asked her to take on leadership roles.

"They could count on her."

Crown prosecutor Jo Murdoch said Chaichumphon had driven in a grossly irresponsible and dangerous manner before hitting a tree.

There was a public interest that he be sentenced to prison, she said.

Defence lawyer Maria Pecotic said Chaichumphon carried the consequences of his appalling decisions every day and was still a young man, being only 22 at the time of the crash.

"He apologised in person to both of the families."