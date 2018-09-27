Firefighters have had to cut a woman free from a campervan after a three-car pile-up in the Bay of Plenty.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Scott Osmond said the crash occurred on the main road on the south side of Te Puke about 9.45am.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a campervan, car and a truck.

The highway was reduced to one lane while emergency services extracted the woman.

Osmond said there was at least one other person injured as well as the trapped woman.

More soon.